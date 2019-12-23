CJ104 Crime of the Week

STOLEN SNOWMOBILE

The RCMP is seeking the public's help to locate a stolen lime green and grey 2018 Arctic Cat ZR900 snowmobile with New Brunswick licence plate number YA3382 and vehicle identification number 4UF18SNW3JT110894. The snowmobile was taken from outside a residence on Kingsley Road, Kweswick, sometime between 3 PM on Fri. Dec. 13th and the morning of Sat. Dec. 14, 2019.

If you have any information on this theft or you have seen the snowmobile and wish to remain completely anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

ARSON

The RCMP is asking for information from the public that could assist with their investigation of an arson that occurred in Odell, N.B. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Shortly after 11 PM, Perth RCMP and the Plaster Rock Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Route 390. The residence was not occupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The investigation has determined the fire to have been deliberately set. If you have any information about this incident or who may have witnessed anyone in the area prior to or after the start of the fire, contact Crime Stoppers.