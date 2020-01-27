CJ104 Crime of the Week

HOLIDAY BANDITS

As we adjust to the winter season, some decide to escape the cold and vacation in warmer climates. Please remember there is one group of people who don’t take time off over the winter ... THIEVES. With shorter days and longer hours of darkness, criminals can go unnoticed while they go about their business of stealing your valuables. Keep your home, storage sheds and garage doors locked and when travelling, arrange to have a friend or neighbour turn on your lights and clean snow from the driveway to make your home look occupied. Many vacationers have synchronized their homes electronically to make their homes appear occupied and security camera’s record and alert the home owner with unusual activity. Do not share the pictures on social media of you on a beach in some far away place. This is a great way to alert bandits your home is not occupied. Share those pictures with your friends when you return home.

PET PROTECTION

With colder outdoor temperatures, Crime Stoppers wishes to remind the public to take extra precautions with your pets. Animal extremities, particularly ears, tail and paws are at great risk of frostbite. Cats, puppies and short-haired dogs should all be kept inside during cold weather. Even long-haired dogs should remain inside most of the time. Never, under any circumstances leave animals outdoors overnight or during the day if you are not home. Canada's anti-cruelty laws require animals to be provided with adequate shelter and care. If you are aware of any person who is not taking precautions to protect their animals, contact Crime Stoppers.

Remember: Legitimate organizations will never ask you for personal financial information over the phone. If you are not sure about the caller, request a call back number, verify the organization and make an informed decision about whether it is someone you can trust.