CJ104 Crime of the Week

FAMILY MEMBER SCAM

The public is warned about a new scam circulating in the region. Several complaints have been received where a person received a telephone call from a person pretending to be a family member who was involved in an accident, had some facial injuries which they state changed their voice. The caller then requests money to assist them with expenses. The scam may also involve someone posing as a legal representative who requests money to assist the family member. The calls may seem legitimate as the caller seems to know personal details such as name, age, address and family relationship. If you receive a call of this nature, law enforcement advices never send money but take steps to contact that family member to confirm the information they had received. If the scammer provides information that can be pursued by police such as a phone number or account the money should be deposited, provide this information to the police or Crime Stoppers.

DRUGS IN THE COMMUNITY

Crime Stoppers and local law enforcement are asking the public to report any activity relating to the production and distribution of drugs in our region. Synthetic drugs, particularly methamphetamine, and their potentially lethal effects seem to be under-estimated by many people. Methamphetamine is produced using highly addictive, harmful and lethal chemicals that can have serious medical effects and can cause death. The people making and selling drugs are only concerned about how much money they can make selling to their victims. Report drug sellers to police or if you want to be anonymous and receive a cash award, contact Crime Stoppers.