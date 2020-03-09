CJ104 Crime of the Week

FRAUD

New Brunswick lost at least $3.5 Million to fraud over the past three years, taking into consideration this represents about 5% of frauds that are actually reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center. Over this past year, extortion scams have become prevalent and are the favoured technique used by scammers. The public should become more alert to the ‘red-flags’ of a scam request. These would include an offer that is too good to be true, a threat of arrest or prosecution if you do not pay or act immediately or a request that you purchase or pay for something in the form of gift cards. The scammer will attempt to get your personal information such as SIN number, bank account, debit or credit card numbers, date of birth and the list is endless. One should never forward any form of payment to a complete stranger or provide any personal information. Love and romantic request scams are also used to trick the victim into believing they are in love with someone who most likely is using false pictures and identification to get your hard-earned cash. Scammers will use all kinds of electronic schemes to get into your account and get information about you. Your credit card, Facebook account or e-mail address can be hacked and the information provided to the scammer will create endless problems for the victim. The best way to recognize these ‘red-flags’ is the best defense you have to protect your money and your identification.

METHAMPHETAMINE

The rise of crystal methamphetamine in New Brunswick is on the rise. It is inexpensive, illegal and highly addictive. It can lead to violence, aggression, and paranoid behaviour that is felt throughout communities. Report anonymously any information to Crime Stoppers you may have about methamphetamine distribution and illegal selling.