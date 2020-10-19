'Haunted Halloween Drive Thru' in Woodstock October 31st

The Rotary Club of Woodstock will present a "Haunted Halloween Drive Thru" on October 31.

On the Facebook Event page, the Rotary Club says a less intense version of the event aimed at younger children will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a scarier edition running form 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 105 Connell Park Road in Woodstock.

Each child will receive a treat bag at the end of the "Tunnel of Doom" and drivers should be prepared to be stopped by Wandering Zombies, Crazy Clowns and "Really Creepy DBs".

More details on the event can be found here.

(With files from CJ104's John Knox)