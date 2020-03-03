Rapids hand out 2019-2020 season awards

The Grand Falls Rapids held their annual awards banquet on Saturday.

A release says the awards recognize player accomplishments throughout the 2019-2020 campaign.

The following are a list of awards and recipients from the event on Saturday February 29:

Michaud Petroleum Shell Cup (Tyriq Outen)

- Awarded to the player with the most accumulated game stars in the season

Top Defenseman (Matthew Mackay)

- Awarded to the player considered to be the most reliable defenseman in all situations

Top Forward (Lucas Joly)

- Awarded to the forward deemed to be the most consistent offensive threat

Rookie of the Year (Zac Arsenault)

- Awarded to the player who has had a considerable impact on the team in their first year in the Maritime Junior Hockey League

Most Improved Player (Nash Smith)

- Awarded to the player who is considered to have made the most improvement throughout the 2019-2020 season

Unsung Hero (Adam Fowlow)

- Awarded to the player who makes an impact on the game that is not necessarily reflected on the scoresheet on a consistent basis

Fan Choice Award (Matthew Mackay)

- A new award for 2019-2020 which allows Rapids fans to vote for their favourite player, and is awarded to the player who receives the most fan votes

Community Leader (Evan Jackson)

- Awarded to the player who has a great impact off the ice in the community of Grand Falls

Student of the Year (Drew Toner & Sam Mossman)

- Awarded to the student player who excels in the following areas in education: commitment, attendance, self-discipline, accountability, motivation and performance

MVP (Matthew Mackay)

- Awarded to the player deemed to be the team's most valuable player

Top Scorer (TBD)

- Awarded at the end of the season to the player who finishes with the most points for the Rapids

