Rapids hand out 2019-2020 season awards
The Grand Falls Rapids held their annual awards banquet on Saturday.
A release says the awards recognize player accomplishments throughout the 2019-2020 campaign.
The following are a list of awards and recipients from the event on Saturday February 29:
Michaud Petroleum Shell Cup (Tyriq Outen)
- Awarded to the player with the most accumulated game stars in the season
Top Defenseman (Matthew Mackay)
- Awarded to the player considered to be the most reliable defenseman in all situations
Top Forward (Lucas Joly)
- Awarded to the forward deemed to be the most consistent offensive threat
Rookie of the Year (Zac Arsenault)
- Awarded to the player who has had a considerable impact on the team in their first year in the Maritime Junior Hockey League
Most Improved Player (Nash Smith)
- Awarded to the player who is considered to have made the most improvement throughout the 2019-2020 season
Unsung Hero (Adam Fowlow)
- Awarded to the player who makes an impact on the game that is not necessarily reflected on the scoresheet on a consistent basis
Fan Choice Award (Matthew Mackay)
- A new award for 2019-2020 which allows Rapids fans to vote for their favourite player, and is awarded to the player who receives the most fan votes
Community Leader (Evan Jackson)
- Awarded to the player who has a great impact off the ice in the community of Grand Falls
Student of the Year (Drew Toner & Sam Mossman)
- Awarded to the student player who excels in the following areas in education: commitment, attendance, self-discipline, accountability, motivation and performance
MVP (Matthew Mackay)
- Awarded to the player deemed to be the team's most valuable player
Top Scorer (TBD)
- Awarded at the end of the season to the player who finishes with the most points for the Rapids