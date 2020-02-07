Snowfall warning in place for Woodstock

Environment Canada says significant snow is expected today and tonight.

Forecasters are calling for between 20 and 30 cm of snow to fall through the day today and into tonight before tapering to flurries overnight or early on Saturday.

The weather agency says the snow will likely become mixed with ice pellets later this morning and early this evening.

Environment Canada is urging travelers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, as strong northerly winds will likely cause reduced visibility in blowing snow over exposed areas.