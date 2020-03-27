Town of Hartland defers utility bills until September

The Town of Hartland has announced water and sewer payments are being deferred until the end of September to help residents "get back on their feet".

Mayor Darrin Foster made the announcement in a video on his Facebook page Wednesday night.

Foster said he and town council decided to defer water and sewer payments until September 30 so people had "one less bill to plan for immediatelyâ€.

He added the town will also work with anybody who needs assistance or a payment plan at that point.

Foster called on NB Power and other utilities to stop charges for their services for three months to allow customers to catch up on outstanding balances without incurring new ones.

The Mayor said residents in need of essential food, water and hygiene products should contact hartlandhelps@gmail.com in confidence and help will be provided by the town.