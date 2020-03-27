Woodstock approves energy-efficient ice plant bid for Ayr Motor Centre

The bid for a new, energy-efficient ice plant for the Ayr Motor Centre was approved Monday.

The Bugle Observer reports the $652,857 bid from CIMCO Refrigeration to purchase a new ice plant at the 25-year-old facility was given the green light by Woodstock Town Council.

The bid from CIMCO was the only one received by the municipality for the project.

The paper reports Chief Administrative Officer Ken Anthony as saying the price tag covers equipment only, and a separate tender will be issued to install the plant.

The new ice plant is the first of six tenders aimed at lowering energy consumption.

The energy retrofit at the Ayr Motor Centre is being funded by a $2 million low-interest loan from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Municipal Green Fund.

(With files from The Bugle Observer)