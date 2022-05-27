Every May, Canada marks Asian Heritage Month to highlight the contributions made by Asian-Canadian individuals and communities. Increasingly, it is also a time to reflect on diversity and to counter anti-Asian discrimination.

CJAD 800 presents the inaugural Asian in Montreal series: profiles of five dynamic Montrealer leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries, as voiced by their peers.

Kim Thùy

Publicist Leisa Lee talks about author, host and speaker Kim Thùy.

Pauline Wong

CJAD 800 contributor Kelly Albert reflects on businesswoman and philanthropist Pauline Wong.

Julie Tamiko Manning

Playwright Marie Barlizo speaks about her friend, actor and artist Julie Tamiko Manning.

Antonio Park

Chef Eric Ku of Dobe and Andy profiles celebrity chef and entrepreneur Chef Antonio Park.

May Chiu

Lawyer Walter Chi-Yan Tom explains the influence of social justice activist May Chiu.