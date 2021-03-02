2020 worst year on record for Canada's economy

Evan Solomon discusses the latest StatCan data showing 2020 was the worst year on record for Canada's economy. On today's show: Dr. Brian Conway, infectious diseases specialist and medical director of Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, discusses B.C.'s decision to delay the second vaccine dose by four months. Amanda Lang, BNN Bloomberg anchor, talks about the latest StatCan data and the government's pandemic programs. Matthew Bamsey, senior engineer and project manager at the Canadian Space Agency, explains the CSA's Deep Space Food Challenge. We take texts and calls on vaccine passports. Philip Nel, Kansas State University distinguished professor in children’s literature, talks about the decision to stop publishing six of Dr. Seuss' books due to racial undertones.