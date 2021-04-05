A crisis of trust during Canada's third wave

Evan Solomon discusses the crisis of trust happening during the third wave of COVID-19 in Canada. On today's show: Amanda Lang, BNN Bloomberg, discusses Canada's housing market. Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, CTV infectious diseases specialist, talks about Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and vaccine hesitancy. Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, discusses the call from the Quebec coroner for legislation to allow quick access to cellphone data in missing persons cases. Jeff Patterson, WFLA reporter, explains why Florida is potentially facing a devastating flood.