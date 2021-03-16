Answering your questions about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Evan Solomon discusses the concerns surrounding AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, and Health Canada's assurance that the vaccine is safe and effective. On today's show: Dr. Marla Shapiro, CTV News Medical Specialist, answers listeners' questions about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, discusses the idea of a four-day work week as Spain launches a pilot program to test the idea at certain companies. Kate Bahen, managing director of the charity watchdog Charity Intelligence Canada, talks about WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger's testimony before the House of Commons ethics committee. Sayara Thurston, the lead on Oceana Canada’s seafood fraud campaign, talks about a new study revealing how widespread 'seafood fraud' is in Canada.