Are domestic COVID-19 vaccine passports coming to Canada?

    Are domestic COVID-19 vaccine passports coming to Canada?


    Evan Solomon discusses the results from a new exclusive poll on Canadians' attitudes towards domestic vaccine passports.  On today's show:  We play Evan's full interview with Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau on the G7 meeting. Dr. Gene Kritsky, Dean of the School of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount St. Joseph University, talks about the trillions of cicadas that are set to emerge in the U.S.  Michael Geist, law professor at the University of Ottawa and Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law, discusses the latest updates on Bill C-10.  Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, plays Overhyped vs. Underplayed. 

