AstraZeneca approval speeds up Canada's vaccination timeline

Evan Solomon discusses Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. On today's show: We play Evan's full interview with Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical advisor, on Health Canada's approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Jordan Evans discusses her stay in a government quarantine hotel in Montreal. Evan shares his thought's on Donald Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. We play Evan's full interview with the Minister of Defence and veteran Harjit Sajjan on the allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance and Admiral Art McDonald. NDP MP and Ethics Critic Charlie Angus discusses the new allegations against WE Charity. Ira Rosen, Emmy and Peabody award winner and a producer of CBS 60 Minutes for almost 25 years, talks about his new tell-all memoir, Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes.