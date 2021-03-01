iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

AstraZeneca approval speeds up Canada's vaccination timeline

  • image.jpg?t=1596825387&size=Large

    AstraZeneca approval speeds up Canada's vaccination timeline


    Evan Solomon discusses Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.  On today's show:  We play Evan's full interview with Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical advisor, on Health Canada's approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.  Jordan Evans discusses her stay in a government quarantine hotel in Montreal.  Evan shares his thought's on Donald Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.  We play Evan's full interview with the Minister of Defence and veteran Harjit Sajjan on the allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance and Admiral Art McDonald.  NDP MP and Ethics Critic Charlie Angus discusses the new allegations against WE Charity.   Ira Rosen, Emmy and Peabody award winner and a producer of CBS 60 Minutes for almost 25 years, talks about his new tell-all memoir, Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes.

Featured

Listen to CJAD 800 Anywhere
CJAD Listen Anywhere button

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  