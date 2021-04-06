iHeartRadio
Calls grow to vaccinate essential workers

    Evan Solomon discusses Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the calls to vaccinate essential workers.    On today's show:  Amanda Lang, BNN Bloomberg, explains the discussions currently happening on a global corporate minimum tax rate. Dr. Michael Warner, ICU doctor and Medical Director of Critical Care at the Michael Garron Hospital, talks about the rising cases of COVID-19, variants of concern and the vaccine rollout.   Wendy Wild, iHeartMedia Midwest News Director, provides the latest updates on Derek Chauvin's trial.   Jeff McGuire, executive director of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, talks about the police officers in Ontario who are suspended with pay.  Rob Hindi, reporter for AM800 in Windsor, provides a live update from a protest happening at a restaurant in Windsor.   Laura Stone, Globe and Mail Queen’s Park reporter, talks about the latest updates out of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's press conference. 

