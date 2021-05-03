iHeartRadio
Canada discussing vaccine passports with G7 countries

    Canada discussing vaccine passports with G7 countries


    Evan Solomon discusses COVID-19 vaccine passports and when they could be coming to Canada.  On today's show:  We play Evan's full interview with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan on the allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance. We play Evan's full interview with Health Minister Patty Hajdu on vaccine passports and international travel restrictions.  Guy Felicella, a former drug dealer now advocate, explains how he is helping vaccinate people struggling with homelessness and drug addiction in Vancouver.  Dan Riskin, Bell Media science expert, discusses a new scientific discovery that could save the future of coffee production in the wake of climate change.   Mubin Shaikh, former counter terrorism operative, talks about Proud Boys Canada dissolving itself. 

