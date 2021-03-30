iHeartRadio
Canada suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55

    Evan Solomon discusses the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's new guidelines surrounding AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.  On today's show:  Dr. Marla Shapiro, CTV News Medical Specialist, discusses Canada's new guidelines on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Jim Thomas, research director of the ETC Group, talks about the millions of potentially toxic masks that were handed out in Quebec.  Gloria Allred, victims rights attorney who is representing 20 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, discusses the new charges against Ghislaine Maxwell and the allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.   Michael Castner, morning national news anchor for NBC news radio, discusses the latest on Derek Chauvin's trial on the murder of George Floyd.  Dianne Moore shares the story of how the family dog saved her daughter's life. 

