COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up across the country

Evan Solomon talks about his family members who have received a COVID-19 vaccine and shares a message of hope amid the pandemic. On today's show: Dr. Ann Collins, President of the Canadian Medical Association, talks about the mental and physical toll the pandemic is having on physicians. We discuss a local Edmonton business breaking COVID-19 protocols and the owner's apology. Ashley Edstrom Comrie, who battled COVID-19 in the hospital for two months, shares the symptoms she is still experiencing nearly a year later. Conservative candidate Frank Cavallaro explains why he is beginning his campaign from Florida. Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, plays Overhyped vs. Underplayed. We discuss how your habits have changed during the pandemic and whether or not the handshake is ever coming back.