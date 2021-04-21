Experts call for stronger international border restrictions amid third wave

Evan Solomon discusses the federal government's international travel restrictions amid the third wave of COVID-19 and the rising cases of variants. On today's show: We play Evan's full interview with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on the new program to get Manitoba truck drivers vaccinated in South Dakota. Philip Stinson, criminologist at Bowling Green State University, discusses his extensive research on police killing and conviction rates. Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, professor of sociology at the University of Toronto, discusses Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd. Dr. Brian Conway, infectious diseases specialist and medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, explains why the federal government's travel restrictions need to be tighter amid the third wave. Historian John Boyko discusses his new book, The Devil’s Trick: How Canada Fought the Vietnam War. Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, plays Overhyped vs. Underplayed.