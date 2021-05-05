iHeartRadio
Facebook upholds Donald Trump's suspension

    Evan Solomon discusses the decision by Facebook's oversight board to uphold the suspension of Donald Trump and the questions that remain after this decision.  On today's show:  We play Evan's full interview with Don Scott, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, Fort McMurray, about the high levels of COVID-19 in the community. Dr. Susan Waserman, clinical immunologist and allergist, and professor of medicine at McMaster University, discusses new guidelines on how food allergies should be handled in schools.   Dan Riskin, Bell Media science expert, talks about the out-of-control Chinese rocket that will likely crash into Earth.  Dr. Daniel Kalla, the head of ER at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, discusses his new book, Lost Immunity.   Ian Mendes, senior writer at The Athletic, weighs-in on Tom Wilson and fighting in hockey. 

