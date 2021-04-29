Feds announce independent review into sexual misconduct in CAF

Evan Solomon discusses the federal government's announcement that it will launch another independent, external review into sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces. On today's show: Evan breaks down who knew what and when about the sexual misconduct allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance. Professor Megan MacKenzie, who studies military sexual misconduct at Simon Fraser University in B.C., shares her thoughts on the government's independent review into sexual misconduct in the CAF. Michael Geist, law professor at the University of Ottawa and the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce law, shares new information on Bill C-10. Jerry Dias, President of UNIFOR, discusses the back-to-work legislation to reopen the Port of Montreal. Alex Kopacz, a Canadian Olympic athlete, talks about his terrifying battle with COVID-19.