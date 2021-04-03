iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Fly out of Montreal with Flair

  • image.jpg?t=1617454246&size=Large

    Fly out of Montreal with Flair


    Canada's travel guy Jim Byers joins Ken Connors to talk to us about the falling through of Air Canada's purchase of Air Transat. Also, a new airline launches on July 1st.

Featured

Listen to CJAD 800 Anywhere
CJAD Listen Anywhere button

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  