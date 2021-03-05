Free For All Friday

Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are Al Ferraby, host of Mornings with Al Ferraby on CFAX1070 in Victoria, and Kristy Cameron, host of Ottawa Now on 580CFRA in Ottawa. Topics: Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the approval of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine. The sexual misconduct allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance and how the government is responding. The Royal family drama and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah. Unifor indicating Air Canada is ready to refund customers in exchange for financial support from the government. Canada's hot housing market.