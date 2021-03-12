Free For All Friday

Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are Tamie Williams, news anchor for AM 1150 in Kelowna, British Columbia, and John Moore, host of Moore in the Morning on Newstalk1010 in Toronto. Topics: The emotional toll the pandemic is having on people. International Women's Day was this week, does this day spark any meaningful conversations? Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The Royal family drama and the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah. The world marks one-year since the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.