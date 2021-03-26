Free For All Friday

Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are Jamil Jivani, host of The Jamil Jivani Show, a national iHeart radio talk show, and Ken Eastwood, morning show host on NewsTalk1290 CJBK in London, ON. Topics: The Supreme Court of Canada rules federal carbon pricing is constitutional. The federal government plans to shorten the mandatory quarantine to seven days for incoming NHL players. The European Union moves toward export controls on COVID-19 vaccines, but Canadian officials say Canada's vaccine shipments will not be impacted. NCAA upgrades women's weight room after backlash, and the Raptors make history with the first all-female NBA broadcast crew. A Quebec MP tells a University of Ottawa professor to "go back to the U.S." after the professor says Quebec is run by a "white supremacist government."