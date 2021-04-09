iHeartRadio
Free For All Friday

    Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP Leader, and Leslie Roberts, host of Ottawa at Work on 580CFRA, and anchor on CTV Morning Live Ottawa.  Topics:  Prince Philip dies at age 99.  COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions happening across the country amid the third wave.  The online controversy over Jill Biden's tights and why people care so much about politicians' clothes and appearances.  The capital gains tax debate happening across Canada.  Manitoba debates whether or not gym class should be mandatory until Grade 12. 

