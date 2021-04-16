iHeartRadio
Free For All Friday

    Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are Dan MacDonald, host of the Dan MacDonald Show on AM800 in Windsor, Ontario, and Ryan Price, news director and afternoon drive host on CFAX 1070 in Victoria, B.C.  Topics:  The calls for interprovincial travel restrictions.  Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole releases climate plan.   B.C. lawyers' association refuses to cancel 'damaging' women's fashion seminar.  Government house leader calls for investigation after someone leaks a photo of a Liberal MP nude in virtual Parliament.   Canada's Olympic jackets draw online outrage. 

