Free For All Friday

Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are Al Ferraby, host of Mornings with Al Ferraby on CFAX 1070 in Victoria, B.C., and Kristy Cameron, host of Ottawa Now on 580CFRA in Ottawa. Topics: Paid sick days and the calls from some Premiers for the federal government to create a national program. Should it be legal to drink in parks? Will the government’s independent review into sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces create any meaningful change? Epicurous drops beef from all future recipes on the site. Should there be incentives for people to get vaccinated?