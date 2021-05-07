Free For All Friday

Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are John Moore, host of Moore in the Morning on Newstalk1010 in Toronto, and Philip Johnson, host at AM1150 in Kelowna, B.C. Topics: Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization tries to clarify comments on AstraZeneca’s vaccine after saying mRNA vaccines are "preferred." But has the damage been done? How concerned should Canadians be about Bill C-10? Should the Canada/U.S. border reopen to people who are fully vaccinated? Sophie Grégoire Trudeau offers a free yoga class to stressed Liberal staffers. Caitlyn Jenner is running for the Governor of California.