iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Free For All Friday

  • image.jpg?t=1596825387&size=Large

    Free For All Friday


    Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are John Moore, host of Moore in the Morning on Newstalk1010 in Toronto, and Philip Johnson, host at AM1150 in Kelowna, B.C.  Topics:  Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization tries to clarify comments on AstraZeneca’s vaccine after saying mRNA vaccines are "preferred." But has the damage been done? How concerned should Canadians be about Bill C-10?  Should the Canada/U.S. border reopen to people who are fully vaccinated?   Sophie Grégoire Trudeau offers a free yoga class to stressed Liberal staffers.  Caitlyn Jenner is running for the Governor of California. 

Featured

Listen to CJAD 800 Anywhere
CJAD Listen Anywhere button

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  