Free For All Friday

Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are Ken Eastwood, morning show host on Newstalk 1290 in London, and Ryan Price, news director and afternoon drive host on CFAX 1070 in Victoria, B.C. Topics: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we are on track for a “one-dose summer”. What does it mean? Is that political branding effective? Quebec's French language protection bill - Is this the first step in a political chess match towards another referendum? Is Quebec fanning the flames of the language war when it comes to businesses? Are we sad to see the Greyhound go? BC moves to prevent people from renewing their drivers license if they haven't paid their COVID fines. Do tiki bars fall under the banner of cultural appropriation?