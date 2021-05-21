Free For All Friday

Free For All Friday, hosted by Amanda Galbraith, features top talent from across the iHeart radio talk network. Hosts from all over the country join the roundtable to discuss the five biggest stories of the week. This week's panelists are Jamil Jivani, host of The Jamil Jivani Show, and Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP Leader. Topics: The Public Health Agency of Canada reverses course on allowing Canadians medical travel exemptions to cross the Canada/U.S. border to get vaccinated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he found out about the investigation into Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin weeks ago. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Constitution. Toronto Maple Leafs coach Tavares injured in game and some media organizations are facing criticism for their coverage of the issue. Pentagon set to release report on UFOs in the coming month.