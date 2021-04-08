Governments need clearer communication during Canada's third wave

Evan Solomon discusses the mixed messages and confusing communication from all levels of government during the third wave of COVID-19. On today's show: Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP leader, discusses the NDP and Liberal policy conventions. Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, plays Overhyped vs. Underplayed. Zain Velji, a political campaign strategist who formerly worked with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, talks about the Alberta MLAs who are opposing the new COVID-19 restrictions. Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, explains why gas prices are so high right now. Suzie Bruce tells the story of how an RCMP officer tracked down her husband, Ray, for his heart transplant while he was out of cell reception.