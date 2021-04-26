How can Canada help India battle COVID-19?

Evan Solomon discusses the current COVID-19 situation in India and what the Canadian government can do to help. On today's show: We play Evan's full interview with Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, the chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. Evan weighs-in on the 2021 Oscars. Evan discusses India's call to lift patents on COVID-19 vaccines. We play Evan's full interview with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Carla Boccio, owner of Buffalo Limousines, shares how Canadians crossing the land border are keeping her business booming. Josh Swain discusses how he organized the Josh pool noodle fight.