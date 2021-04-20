iHeartRadio
How does the 2021 federal budget impact you?

    Evan Solomon breaks down everything you need to know about the federal budget.  On today's show:   We play Evan's full interview with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.  Amanda Lang, BNN Bloomberg, discusses the federal budget.  Mountaineer Jim Davidson discusses his new book, The Next Everest, which details how he survived the deadliest day on the mountain in 2015.  Megan, a health care worker in Toronto, explains how she ended up in the ICU with COVID-19 just days before giving birth.  Michael Castner, morning national news anchor for NBC news radio, discusses Derek Chauvin's trial.  Louise Mitchell talks about the situation on-the-ground in Saint Vincent during the devastating volcanic eruptions. 

