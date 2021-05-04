iHeartRadio
Is NACI contributing to vaccine hesitancy?

    Evan Solomon discusses the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's message that mRNA vaccines are "preferred' and the accusations that they are causing vaccine hesitancy.  On today's show:  We play Evan's full interview with Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, chair of NACI. Infectious diseases doctor Isaac Bogoch weighs-in on NACI's messaging.  Kathy Moore, Mayor of Rossland, B.C., apologizes for travelling to the U.S. to receive a vaccine and explains the negative reaction she is receiving.  Daniel Bryan, senior advisor to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, talks about a new program that offers free beer to New Jersey residents who get vaccinated.

