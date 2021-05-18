Lack of work/life balance is costing lives

Evan Solomon discusses a new study showing long work hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people a year, and what Canada can do about this. On today's show: Michael Bernstein, Executive Director of Clean Prosperity, discusses a new report by the International Energy Agency on how the world can reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Dan McTeague, President at Canadians for Affordable Energy, weighs-in on the International Energy Agency's report on reducing worldwide emissions. Christopher Skeete, the parliamentary assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, discusses Bill 96. Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP Leader, weighs-in on the Prime Minister saying Quebec can unilaterally modify the Constitution. Nav Bhatia, Toronto Raptors superfan, discusses his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.