iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lack of work/life balance is costing lives

  • image.jpg?t=1596825387&size=Large

    Lack of work/life balance is costing lives


    Evan Solomon discusses a new study showing long work hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people a year, and what Canada can do about this.  On today's show:  Michael Bernstein, Executive Director of Clean Prosperity, discusses a new report by the International Energy Agency on how the world can reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Dan McTeague, President at Canadians for Affordable Energy, weighs-in on the International Energy Agency's report on reducing worldwide emissions.  Christopher Skeete, the parliamentary assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, discusses Bill 96.  Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP Leader, weighs-in on the Prime Minister saying Quebec can unilaterally modify the Constitution.   Nav Bhatia, Toronto Raptors superfan, discusses his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. 

Featured

Listen to CJAD 800 Anywhere
CJAD Listen Anywhere button

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  