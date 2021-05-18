Lack of work/life balance is costing lives
Evan Solomon discusses a new study showing long work hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people a year, and what Canada can do about this.
On today's show:
Michael Bernstein, Executive Director of Clean Prosperity, discusses a new report by the International Energy Agency on how the world can reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Dan McTeague, President at Canadians for Affordable Energy, weighs-in on the International Energy Agency's report on reducing worldwide emissions.
Christopher Skeete, the parliamentary assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, discusses Bill 96.
Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP Leader, weighs-in on the Prime Minister saying Quebec can unilaterally modify the Constitution.
Nav Bhatia, Toronto Raptors superfan, discusses his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.