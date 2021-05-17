iHeartRadio
Military lead of vaccine rollout steps aside amid sexual misconduct allegation

    Evan Solomon discusses the sexual misconduct allegations against Major General Dany Fortin, the former head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.   On today's show:  We play Evan's full interview with Sir John Bell, the man responsible for overseeing the development of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and the Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases doctor, weighs-in on Canada's vaccine rollout and delaying second doses by up to four months.  Isabel Rosales, CNN Newsource national correspondent, provides the latest updates on the Israel-Gaza conflict.  We play Evan's full interview with Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole.  Dan Riskin, Bell Media science expert, weighs-in on the upcoming Pentagon report on UFOs. 

