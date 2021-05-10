Minister backpedals on C-10 comments

On Sunday's CTV Question Period, Canada's Minister of Canadian Heritage, Steven Guilbeault, said they would regulate social media users with large followings. 24 hours later... reversal! Michael Geist, law professor at the University of Ottawa and Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law, comments on the the minister's 180 on Bill C-10. Also on today's show: Karen Howlett, a reporter with the Globe and Mail, updates us on how dozen Ontario nursing home patients died of dehydration rather than COVID-19. David Enrich, a business investigations editor for the New York Times, discusses how Melinda Gates was meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end marriage with Bill Gates. Nicolas Beaudry, a history and archeology professor at the Université du Québec à Rimouski, gives us his thoughts a message in a bottle that may have been dropped from the Titanic.