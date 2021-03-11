One year of the pandemic: Looking back and looking ahead

Evan Solomon marks the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic. On today's show: Alan Doyle, Newfoundlander musician and actor and the lead singer in Great Big Sea, talks about what his past year has been like and what he's looking forward to after the pandemic. Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, shares stories of hardship and hope about businesses during the pandemic. We hear directly from business owners about what the past year has been like for them. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician at Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, reflects on the past year and also addresses concerns about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Laura Tamblyn-Watts, CEO of CanAge, talks about how the past year has exposed the crisis in Canada's long-term care homes. We hear from listeners about the best and worst parts of the past year.