Ontario imposes month-long provincial shutdown

    Mark Towhey fills-in for Evan Solomon.  On today's show:  Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region medical officer of health, shares his thoughts on Ontario's province-wide shutdown. Anthony Furey, national columnist for the Sun newspapers in Canada, discusses lockdowns happening across the country.  Listeners share their thoughts on lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.    We carry Ontario Premier Doug Ford's press conference live. 

