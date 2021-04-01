Ontario imposes month-long provincial shutdown
Mark Towhey fills-in for Evan Solomon. On today's show: Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region medical officer of health, shares his thoughts on Ontario's province-wide shutdown. Anthony Furey, national columnist for the Sun newspapers in Canada, discusses lockdowns happening across the country. Listeners share their thoughts on lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions. We carry Ontario Premier Doug Ford's press conference live.