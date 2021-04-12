Pandemic fatigue hits country during third wave

Evan Solomon discusses the pandemic fatigue happening during Canada's third wave of COVID-19. On today's show: Listeners call-in to discuss pandemic fatigue. We take texts and calls the Liberals' plan to introduce a national child-care program. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician at the Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, discusses pandemic fatigue. Martin Patriquin, Quebec correspondent for The Logic, talks about the anti-curfew riot in Montreal. Michael Castner, morning national news anchor for NBC news radio, shares the latest updates on the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis. Brian Robson shares the details about his new book, The Crate Escape, which tells the story of his trip overseas in a crate in 1965.