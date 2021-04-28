PM says office didn't know Gen. Vance was facing "Me Too" allegation

Evan Solomon discusses the Prime Minister's comments on who knew what and when about the sexual misconduct allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance. On today's show: Producer Hannah Berge shares details about her skin cancer diagnosis. Conservative defence critic James Bezan discusses the PM's comments on the allegations against Gen. Jonathan Vance. Sylvain Charlebois, a professor in food distribution and policy and the director of the Agri Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, discusses Epicurious' decision to drop beef from all of its recipes. Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, shares her thoughts on the Ontario auditor general's report on the province's LTC crisis during the first wave of COVID-19. Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, plays Overhyped vs. Underplayed. Marina Lançon shares the story of how she took part in a 40-day isolation study in a cave with 14 other volunteers.