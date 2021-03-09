Polls show Canadians are skeptical governments will meet vaccine targets

Evan Solomon discusses Canada's COVID-19 vaccination rollout and timelines. On today's show: Guy Giorno, legal advisor to WE Charity, discusses the Kielburgers upcoming testimony before the House of Commons ethics committee. Patrick Balaba explains the situation his family is dealing with while his mother battles severe COVID-19 complications in a Florida hospital. Professor Irwin Cotler, Chair and Founder of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, discusses the new independent report claiming China is committing genocide against the Uighurs. We hear from listeners on Canada's vaccine rollout. Evan shares his thoughts on the calls to abolish the monarchy following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah. We discuss Pepe Le Pew and why this show is accused of promoting rape culture.