iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pregnant Quebecers can now make their vaccine appointments

  • image.jpg?t=1619645384&size=Large

    Pregnant Quebecers can now make their vaccine appointments


    DR. RICHARD BROWN, Director of Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine at the McGill University Health Centre

Featured

Listen to CJAD 800 Anywhere
CJAD Listen Anywhere button

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  