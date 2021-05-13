Privacy concerns with Quebec's new vaccine passport.

Dr. Ann Cavoukian, Former Three-term Ontario Privacy Commissioner and executive director of the Global Privacy & Security by Design Centre, worries Quebec's new vaccine passport app will violate your privacy. On today's show: We dip into the Ontario Premier Doug Ford's press conference where we hear that the stay-at-home order has been extended. Dr. Marla Shapiro, CTV Medical Specialist, discusses the possibility of mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, plays OVERhyped vs. underPLAYED.