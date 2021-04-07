iHeartRadio
Provinces announce new restrictions as variants drive third wave

    Evan Solomon discusses the new restrictions and lockdowns happening in several provinces as the third wave of COVID-19 hits Canada hard.  On today's show:  We play clips of Evan's interview with Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu on Canada's vaccine rollout. Harvey Bischof, President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, discusses the calls to close schools amid the third wave.  Laura Stone, Queen’s Park reporter for The Globe and Mail, and Aaron Derfel, health reporter for the Montreal Gazette, discuss the new restrictions and vaccine rollouts in Ontario and Quebec. Evan talks about a new podcast, Unascertained, which investigates Soleiman Faqiri's death in an Ontario jail, with Yusuf Zine, producer and host of the podcast, and Yusuf Faqiri, Soleiman's brother. 

