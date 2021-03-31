Provinces, feds blame each other for slow vaccine rollout

iHeartRadio
    Evan Solomon discusses the federal government and the provincial governments blaming each other for Canada's slow vaccine rollout.  On today's show:  We play Evan's interview with Procurement Minister Anita Anand on vaccine supply and rollouts. Aaron Derfel, health reporter for the Montreal Gazette, and Colin D'Mello, CTV News Queen's Park Bureau Chief, discuss the rising cases and hospitalizations in Ontario and Quebec.   Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician at the Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, talks about looming lockdowns in the provinces.  We take texts and calls on whether or not gym class should be mandatory up to Grade 12.  Gil McGowan, President of the Alberta Federation of Labour, discusses the new documents on COVID-19 outbreaks at the Cargill meat-packing plant.  Flavio Volpe, President of the Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, talks about the microchip shortage causing auto plant shutdowns in Canada. 

