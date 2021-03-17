Senior female military officer quits in disgust over sexual misconduct allegations

Evan Solomon discusses the latest news in Canada's military crisis. A senior female officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, has resigned, saying she is "sickened" by the sexual misconduct allegations. On today's show: Robert Benzie, Queen's Park Bureau Chief for the Toronto Star and Aaron Derfel, Health Reporter for the Montreal Gazette, discuss whether or not the provincial vaccination targets are achievable. Shachi Kurl, President of the Angus Reid Institute, talks about the upcoming CPC convention. Amy Go, President of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, shares her reaction to the news about the Atlanta mass murder at massage parlours. Scott Reid, CTV News political commentator and former communications director for Prime Minister Paul Martin, plays Overhyped vs. Underplayed. Professor Megan MacKenzie, who studies military sexual misconduct at Simon Fraser University in B.C., discusses the crisis in Canada's military. Gord Miller, hockey announcer for TSN and NBC, discusses Barstool Sports.