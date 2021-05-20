iHeartRadio
Should Canadians be allowed to travel to the U.S. for a vaccine?

    Evan Solomon discusses the government reversing its stance on allowing Canadians to travel across the Canada/U.S. border to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. PHAC now says Canadians will have to quarantine upon return.  On today's show:  Evan shares his family's experience with infertility. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician, discusses COVID-19 reopening plans and vaccines.    Lawyer Bill Federman explains the case of his client who is suing Goop over Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candle.   Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj explains why he thinks Canadians should be allowed to cross the border to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.  Scott Reid, CTV News political analyst, plays Overhyped vs. Underplayed.  Troy and Erika Campbell explain how they unexpectedly welcomed their third child on the side of an Ontario highway. 

